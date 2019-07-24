A study released Tuesday shows thousands of beaches across the U.S. had unsafe levels of water pollution on at least one day in 2018. The study was conducted by nonprofits Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group.

They tested waters in more than 4,500 beaches in 29 coastal states and Great Lakes states. They found more than 2,600 of them had unsafe bacteria levels on at least one day.

Of those sampled, tests at 39 indicated potentially unsafe levels of contamination on at least one day.

Environment America

Environment America

Environment America

A sampling site at Goose Rocks Beach in York County was potentially unsafe for 14 days, more than any other site in the state.

The report lists three major factors that contribute to unsafe contamination levels: urban runoff, sewage overflows and failing septic systems, and concentrated livestock manure. The study findings do not indicate which specific factor contributes to Maine's water contamination.

Fecal contamination makes beaches unsafe for swimming.

According to the report, each year millions of Americans suffer from recreational water born illness.

"Human contact with fecal contamination can result in gastrointestinal illness as well as respiratory disease, ear and eye infections and skin rash. Although for testing purposes fecal contamination is typically indicated by the presence of bacteria (including the E. coli and enterococcus bacteria samples in the following analysis), most illnesses contracted from swimming in contaminated water are transmitted by viruses contained in fecal matter. Norovirus is likely the most common cause of viral recreational water outbreaks, and can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain."

RELATED: Maine CDC: Norovirus at Maine beach sickens 97

According to the report, each year millions of Americans suffer from recreational water born illness.

To avoid getting sick, doctors say to wash your hands and feet after getting out of the water, and also avoid swallowing any ocean water.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE STUDY IN FULL