PORTLAND, Maine — It’s an odorless, invisible, naturally occurring, radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer. Radon is responsible for roughly 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year in the United States, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Maine CDC officials say testing is important in Maine, where 12 of the state’s 16 counties are considered “high air radon areas.”

"I urge Mainers to test their home's air and water for radon, and to re-test every three to five years to make sure radon levels remain low," said Maine CDC Director, Dr. Bruce Bates.

“You can’t say, ‘well this was caused by some mistake.’ The only mistake is we live over soil which has radon in it,” said Tom Hess, a professor of physics at the University of Maine Orono.

He’s been researching radon since the 1970's.

Radon in Air and Water - Physics and Astronomy - University of Maine Radon in Water and Air Health Risks and Control Measures This document, a publication of the University of Maine, answers common questions about radon's health effects and describes methods to reduce radon exposure. What is Radon? The chemical element radon is one stage in a natural radioactive decay chain.

“Radon in air is going to come in through a couple of different ways," he explained. "Building materials, through the basement, cracks in the floor, and it can come in through water.”

Hess says homeowners concerned about radon have options.

To determine if there are levels of radon in your home there are inexpensive test kits available to use yourself, or you can hire a professional.

If radon is detected in the water, expensive aeration systems can help and activated carbon filters are another option.

Opening the windows can ventilate a house. When it’s wintertime and that’s not an option, you can use an air-to-air heat exchanger.

“Most people are interested in living as long as possible," said Hess. "And you don’t want to have things that cause a big disease from coming into your life.”

In Maine, landlords are required to test each property and share radon test results with their tenants.