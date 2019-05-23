AUGUSTA, Maine — It can sometimes be difficult for fishermen to keep the rules straight for all of Maine’s bodies of water. Now, anglers who fish in the state have a new tool to use that makes it quick and easy to find out the fishing regulations at any of Maine’s inland waters.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife has created Maine’s Fishing Laws Online Angling Tool (FLOAT), an online, map-based tool that can be accessed via computer and smartphone, providing access to fishing regulations for all your favorite fishing waters.

An online map-based tool that can be accessed from your computer or your smartphone, giving you access to fishing regulations for all your favorite fishing waters.

NCM

"Department fisheries staff have worked diligently with a web developer to categorize all of Maine’s inland waters, which allows our laws to be integrated into an online interactive map of fishing regulations," said Francis Brautigam, MDIFW Director of Fisheries and Hatcheries.

With the online angling tool, the department says you can quickly locate a body of water, determine the fishing regulations, download a PDF of those regulations, and even identify your location and the body of water you are at with a GPS-enabled phone.

They say the map-based program shows waters with general fishing laws as blue on the map,

NCM

They say the map-based program shows waters with general fishing laws as blue on the map. Waters with special fishing regulations appear red on the map. If you want more information on the special regulations, you can click on the red area, and the regulations will appear.

To use the new device, just visit the online angling tool on the Department website. You can get started by using the quick start instructions and pressing the 'Take the Tour' button.

Mobile users should be aware that this is a web-based tool that requires Wi-Fi or cellular data access. You can download a link right to your phone, so you can access the online angling tool with the touch of a finger.

MDIFW says the online angling tool is designed to aid anglers by visually displaying Maine’s fishing laws. If you need to find the official and legal source of laws, please consult the digital or printed law book.