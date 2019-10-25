WATERVILLE, Maine — Days after a Maine woman was found dead in the basement of her apartment building in Waterville, a police affidavit released Friday is revealing new information about her death.

In the affidavit, police say Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, admitted he shot 29-year-old Melissa Sousa with a revolver after she pushed him down a staircase and attempted to shoot him with a gun that didn't fire.

Lovejoy told police he keeps his guns loaded but not with bullets in the chambers, according to the affidavit.

"Nicholas said he ran over to the heater and bookcase in the living room and picked up a 38-caliber handgun revolver and shot at Melissa two times hitting her in the stomach," the affidavit stated.

Lovejoy told police that he then rolled up Sousa's body in a tarp and placed it in the basement.

The couple's twin daughters told police their "dad was mad at mom because mom had a new boyfriend," according to the affidavit. They said their father tucked them into bed Tuesday night and said the police were coming to get him.

Sousa had last been seen on Tuesday morning putting the girls on a school bus by the house on Gold Street.

Lovejoy, Sousa's longtime boyfriend, was arrested by Waterville police around midnight Tuesday on an unrelated charge after his SUV was stopped on Summer Street, police said. He was charged with having a loaded rifle in the car an endangering the welfare of a child, as he had left the kids alone at home.

Police charged Lovejoy with murder on Thursday after Sousa's body was found at the home.

After appearing in court Friday afternoon on a murder charge, Lovejoy entered a not guilty plea. He was assigned a lawyer and ordered held without bail. It's unclear when he's due back in court.

Friends of Sousa held a vigil for her on Friday morning, placing flowers at the home where she was found dead.