JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Sol Pias, the Florida woman accused of making credible threats against the Denver metropolitan area, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources close to the investigation said.

The FBI Denver office confirmed the agency had responded to the base of Mt. Evans Wednesday morning and in a Tweet just before 11 a.m. said there was no longer a threat to the community. They said more information would be provided soon.

Pias, 18, was accused of making credible threats against the Denver metropolitan area that prompted lockouts at multiple Colorado schools on Tuesday and school closures on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in Denver were first alerted to Pais on Tuesday morning from the FBI office in Miami. The Denver FBI office then started assessing the threat and determined it was credible.

“She departed the airport and went to a store, where she did procure a weapon,” Phillips said. “She obtained a pump-action shotgun and ammunition. She was then taken to an area where she was last seen out towards the foothills and we’ve been trying to find her ever since."

Pais was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County and was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots, law enforcement said. Police have been instructed to detain Pais and evaluate her mental health status if they contact her.

All of the Denver metro area's major school districts closed on Wednesday as a result of the "credible threats."

