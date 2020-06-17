Vermont produced 2.2 million gallons of maple syrup; tops again

Vermont produced more than half of this year's syrup crop in the country.

VERMONT, USA — Vermont is continuing to lead the nation in the production of maple syrup.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that Vermont produced a record 2.2 million gallons. Vermont produced more than half of this year's syrup crop in the country.

According to the data, New York is second to Vermont in production with just over 800,000 gallons produced in 2020. Maine is third with 590,000 gallons.

This year's production was slightly ahead of 2019, the previous record, with 4.37 million gallons compared to 4.18 million gallons in 2019.

It was a historic year for maple sugar makers. Including the crop in Quebec, the 2020 season was the largest ever.