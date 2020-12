Trump allies, ex-campaign aide among 15 pardoned Tuesday

Former U.S. Reps. Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins are among 15 people President Donald Trump pardoned Tuesday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe, and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad.

The pardons announced Tuesday night include former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.