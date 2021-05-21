14-year-old girl leaves newborn baby in New Jersey restaurant

The customer, a former therapist, got oxygen to the baby until it started crying. The baby is expected to be OK.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A newborn baby girl is safe after a desperate, scared teenager left the child at a New Jersey restaurant.

Security video shows the 14-year-old girl walking into the El Patron restaurant in Jersey City holding a newborn baby. She spoke with owner Frankie Aguilar, who later described the teen as looking stunned and afraid.

Aguilar's father called 911, Alease Scott, a customer at the restaurant, approached and asked if she could check the baby's vitals. Scott, a former therapist and preschool teacher, was concerned that the newborn did not appear to be moving much.

"I administered oxygen to the baby," Scott said. "Within a couple of seconds of her getting oxygen, we got the most beautiful cry that you've ever heard. Her little feet started moving."

While Scott focused on caring for the baby, the teenager walked out of the restaurant. Police arrived and took the newborn to the hospital, where she is expected to be fine.

The young girl reportedly told Aguilar the baby was abandoned when she found it, but Scott and others had noticed signs that led them to believe the teen was the mother.

“So that’s the thing that was the most heartbreaking,” said Aguilar.

Officers were also able to track down the 14-year-old mother to be checked out. She is recovering in the hospital and is also expected to be OK.

The young mother will not face criminal charges for leaving the baby at the restaurant.

Scott told NBC New York she hopes for a reunion with the baby girl someday.