Protesters near the Bangor International Airport clashed with area police, some in riot gear, during President Donald Trump's visit Friday afternoon.

Carrying signs and shouting "take a knee" and "Black Lives Matter," about 300 people gathered in the parking lot by Wayfair near the Bangor International Airport where Trump was due to land.

The president landed just before 1 p.m. and met with members of the fishing industry before heading to Guilford via helicopter.

A motorcade drove him to the Puritan Medical Products facility for a tour and brief remarks to employees.

At approximately 2:30, a group of protesters in Bangor walked from the parking lot to the rotary at the intersection of Maine Avenue and Godfrey Boulevard and stood in the roadway, blocking traffic.

A Bangor police officer stepped out of a cruiser and urged protesters to clear the roadway.

"Move out of the damn road," one counterprotester also shouted.

Maine state troopers arrived, some wearing riot gear and carrying batons.

Traffic remained blocked for about 30 minutes before the protesters moved across the street.

No arrests were made.

In a release from the groups Indivisible WaCo, Bangor Indivisible and We are Maine, as well as other local activists, said Trump's visit "is detracting from the crucial conversations around police brutality and racial injustice in this country."

Brewer police, the Maine Border Patrol and the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene.

