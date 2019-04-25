JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The semi truck driver, who Lakewood police said caused a fiery crash that killed multiple people, has been taken into custody on multiple charges of vehicular homicide.

Lakewood police made that announcement in a briefing about the crash Friday morning.

"Those charges are stemming for interviews and evidence that was gathered overnight, " said Lakewood Police Department Agent Ty Countryman.

He said they did not believe that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The driver has been identified as Rogel Lazaro Aguilera. Police said he is not from Colorado.

Multiple people were killed in the fiery crash which police said on Friday involved a total of 28 vehicles. There were 24 passenger vehicles and four semi-trucks involved, police said.

KUSA

Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles.

Lakewood police said Friday they still did not know exactly how many people died but said it was more than one person. Six civilians were injured and as of Friday morning, there was no update on their conditions.

"We got to get a count of cars to people and then we can kind of go from there as far as unaccountable and who the drivers were," Countryman said.

One West Metro firefighter also suffered minor injuries when he was hit by debris, according to the department. It may have been from a tire that exploded.

The West Metro Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1309 said in a Facebook post that the injured firefighter was at home, resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery.

KUSA

The crash was reported at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, according to Countryman. He said a semi-truck traveling eastbound appears to have collided with slow-moving traffic, and that at some point, a vehicle ignited and the fire spread. The driver of that semi is one of the six injured people transported to the hospital.

"We have to try and figure out why this happened," Countryman said. "The semi coming into the slower traffic. There's got to be a reason. We'll investigate and find out."

A local YouTuber that goes by the name "Burger Planet" captured the moment a semi sped by him toward where the accident took place.

RELATED: YouTuber's livestream captures video of semi-truck moments before fiery I-70 crash

Sky9 video showed piles of lumber on the highway, multiple semi-trucks and at least two SUVs on fire beneath a bridge over I-70. That structure is closed to traffic, and the Lakewood Police Department said it is "believed to have suffered heavy damage."

Diesel fuel from at least one of the semi-trucks was on fire, as well as the spilled lumber, according to West Metro Fire PIO Ronda Scholting.

Firefighters from several agencies were on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

A camera on Lookout Mountain showed a large plume of smoke that was visible for miles at the height of the fire.

Westbound lanes of I-70 were open with detours in place, but at 6:30 a.m. CDOT said I-70 was closed in both directions between 6th Avenue and Denver West Parkway. Friday morning, officials said the highway would not open until sometime Saturday.

RELATED: Expect closures, long delays on I-70 in Lakewood

Semis, vehicles on fire on I-70 near Colorado Mills Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. . Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Semis and personal vehicles went up in flames on I-70 near Colfax Avenue. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway.

This fire was just a few miles away from a crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus that snarled the eastbound lanes of the highway at roughly the same time.

9NEWS

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS