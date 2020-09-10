President Trump says he is looking to hold a rally in Florida on Saturday

The president made the announcement during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Within hours of a White House doctor anticipating President Trump's return to public engagements this weekend the president is already pushing to get back on the campaign trail.

His first stop? Well, it could be Florida.

President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity Thursday night that, "I think I am going to try doing a rally Saturday night. If we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally probably in Florida Saturday night."

He also says he might hold a campaign rally the following night in Pennsylvania.

President @realDonaldTrump is feeling great, saying he will try to do a rally on Saturday night if there is enough time to put it together! pic.twitter.com/LynErpKeuo — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 9, 2020

No details regarding the possible campaign rally's start time, location, capacity or any other specifics have been announced at this time.

The president's push for rallies comes just days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19 and hours after his doctor said he fully anticipates Trump can make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump is eager to return to the campaign trail and boost a campaign that is trailing in the national polls, and in most battleground states.

Trump says he is expecting to take another COVID-19 test on Friday. That would be one week after he flew to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a three-day hospitalization for the coronavirus.

What other people are reading right now: