President Trump says he is looking to hold a rally in Florida on Saturday

Within hours of a White House doctor anticipating President Trump's return to public engagements this weekend the president is already pushing to get back on the campaign trail.
His first stop? Well, it could be Florida.
President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity Thursday night that, "I think I am going to try doing a rally Saturday night. If we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally probably in Florida Saturday night."
He also says he might hold a campaign rally the following night in Pennsylvania.
No details regarding the possible campaign rally's start time, location, capacity or any other specifics have been announced at this time.
The president's push for rallies comes just days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19 and hours after his doctor said he fully anticipates Trump can make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday following his coronavirus diagnosis.
Trump is eager to return to the campaign trail and boost a campaign that is trailing in the national polls, and in most battleground states.
Trump says he is expecting to take another COVID-19 test on Friday. That would be one week after he flew to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a three-day hospitalization for the coronavirus.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tampa Bay Rays could take the ALDS tonight in Game 4
- President Trump says he won't participate in virtual debate with Joe Biden
- Judge: 'The voters didn't crash the state's website. It failed. It failed the people of Florida.'
- Doctor: New COVID-19 rapid tests will benefit Florida if used properly
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi: 'We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment'
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico: Storm's path, latest forecast
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter