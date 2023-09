The new website launch is following a recent string of documents being officially declassified by the government.

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for a spot to see all the latest UFO sightings?

The Pentagon is launching an official website to update people on UFOs.

The new website launch follows a recent string of documents being officially declassified by the government.

Officials say the new site will shed light on the work by multiple agencies and study the unidentified objects.

The site will include photos and videos of each sighting.