WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi promised as speaker she would “show the power of the gavel.”

This year, she laid it out for all to see. The past week alone, the Democratic House leader delivered a $1.4 trillion government funding package, pushed through a bipartisan trade deal, and passed her party's plan to lower prescription drug costs.

In between, she led a congressional delegation to Europe for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

On Wednesday she impeached the president. As the first year of her historic speakership draws to a close, Pelosi told The Associated Press that Trump saw the gavel's power. ”He just got impeached," she said. "He’ll be impeached forever.”

RELATED VIDEO:

More Impeachment News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.