Passengers remember moment cruise ship collided with a fishing boat off Nantucket

The U.S. Coast Guard said the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with the Gabby G, a fishing vessel, off the coast of Nantucket early on Saturday morning.

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Passengers onboard a cruise ship during a collision with a fishing boat off the Nantucket coast described feeling the "shifting of the boat" early Saturday morning, NBC 10 Boston reports.

Departing from Boston and headed to Bermuda, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.

Julie Schnell, a passenger from Braintree, Mass. aboard the Norwegian Pearl, recalled the startling wake-up call to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

"I felt the shifting of the boat," she said to WJAR. "And I heard an announcement come over my TV that said 'code Delta, code Delta.'"

