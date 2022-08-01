x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

Passengers remember moment cruise ship collided with a fishing boat off Nantucket

The U.S. Coast Guard said the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with the Gabby G, a fishing vessel, off the coast of Nantucket early on Saturday morning.
Credit: wanfahmy - stock.adobe.com
Marine crews of a pipelay barge performing man overboard emergency rescue drill at Kemaman Port Anchorage

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Passengers onboard a cruise ship during a collision with a fishing boat off the Nantucket coast described feeling the "shifting of the boat" early Saturday morning, NBC 10 Boston reports

Departing from Boston and headed to Bermuda, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.

Julie Schnell, a passenger from Braintree, Mass. aboard the Norwegian Pearl, recalled the startling wake-up call to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

"I felt the shifting of the boat," she said to WJAR. "And I heard an announcement come over my TV that said 'code Delta, code Delta.'"

Read the full story on NBC 10 Boston's website here

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How to help the Monarch butterfly | Expert Interview