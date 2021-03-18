FBI releases new video of 10 people wanted for violence against law enforcement during the Capitol riot

The FBI says in the months since the January 6 insurrection, 65 people have been arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers during the riot.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office has released new information and videos of suspects in the most egregious assaults on federal officers during January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and are asking for the public's help to identify the people involved.

The FBI said in a release on Thursday that since the January 6 insurrection, hundreds of thousands of tips have helped agents arrest more than 300 people for participating in the riot, more than 65 of which were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

Even with all these arrests, the FBI says some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including 10 people caught on new video released by the agency on Thursday.

“The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on January 6,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people."

Five people lost their lives and dozens were injured when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Two police officers also died by suicide in the weeks following the attack.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol following a rally on the National Mall to protest unfounded claims of election fraud in which the President told the crowd to “fight like hell”, and that if they didn’t they were “not going to have a country anymore.”

The mob forced its way in while a joint session of Congress led by Vice President Mike Pence was being held to certify the electoral college vote, confirming Joe Biden’s presidency. The rioters smashed windows, pushed back police lines and scaled the walls of the Capitol, gaining entry as far as the House and Senate Chambers where the historic vote had been happening just minutes before.

The looters ransacked offices of leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and damaged or stole property throughout the complex.

The building was locked down for more than 4 hours, key members of government were ushered away by armed security to safe locations while other Congressmen and women and their aides barricaded in their offices, fearful for their safety.