Arkansas native Bridgett Watkins and her sled dog team were attacked by a bull moose for over an hour while training in Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week.

And the attack didn’t end even after Arkansas native Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal. She said on Facebook last Friday that the moose seriously injured four of her dogs and wouldn’t leave.

The ordeal stopped after a friend showed up with a larger caliber gun and killed the moose.

Watkins wrote that the attack first reported by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner happened while she was on a training run for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Her injured dogs are recovering.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.