Missing vessel headed to visit Titanic sparks conversation worldwide

Mac Smith of Stockton Springs is the author of "Mainers on the Titanic." He said the story of the shipwreck draws people in because it's romantic and timeless.

MAINE, USA — For more than a century, the story of the Titanic has captured minds and provoked questions. Now, the shipwreck is making headlines once again, as crews search for a submersible vessel called the Titan that went missing while on route to visit the Titanic's ruins.

On Tuesday, June 20, the First U.S. Coast Guard District gave an update about the situation, saying experts with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Coast Guard, and OceanGate Expeditions (the parent company of the Titan) had searched a combined 7,600 square miles of surface and sub-surface. As of Tuesday afternoon, crews had had no luck.

"We offer our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the five crewmembers, their families, and their loved ones," Captain Jamie Frederick of the First U.S. Coast Guard District said.

The race against time continues to find the vessel that went missing while on route to visit the #Titanic. I spoke with Maine author Mac Smith about why people are so compelled by the shipwreck's story from more than a hundred years ago. More on @newscentermaine at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2rFfrOPNKL — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) June 20, 2023

Frederick said the Titanic shipwreck is located about 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles south of St. John's Newfoundland, which has made the search "complex." He also said those on board have fewer than 40 hours left of breathable air.

"If the sub is located, that's a question that the experts need to look at: What is the best course of action for recovering the sub?" Frederick said.

Mac Smith of Stockton Springs is the author of the historical book "Mainers on the Titanic." He said he wrote the book to help preserve the history.

"Titanic is just one of those timeless stories. It's the story of life and death, all put together in about a two-hour period," Smith said, later adding, "There's a romance there that people are willing to spend good money to re-create or to feel. Now it would appear that people have put their lives at risk to feel that romance."

Every passenger onboard the Titan reportedly had to pay $250,000. Smith said he understands the urge to try to visit but thinks it's important to keep in mind what the site represents.

"I know for myself, I would love to be that close to the remains of Titanic, but still it is a graveyard," Smith said. "It is a final resting place for more than 1,500 people who met a very sad death."

"The Titanic is one of the holy grails of the ocean world," Martin Klein, a doctor of science from Massachusetts who helped to create the side-scan sonar technology that found the Emmy Rose wreckage in 2021, said.

Klein said the Titanic is located more than two miles below sea level. He said if the Titan had even a tiny crack, there would be no chance of survival for those on board.

"[For] a chance of survival, which is still possible, and we hope, is that: One they're at the surface somewhere... Another, and it has happened, where submarines have gotten snagged and just sit on the ocean floor," Klein said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said crews are still continuing their search.