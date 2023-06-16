VA dedicated to processing thousands veterans' claims

According to data from the VA, there are now more than 829,000 disability claims on record in its overall inventory.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is working hard to resolve a big backlog of vets' benefits claims.

It's a backlog, according to testimony on Capitol Hill this month, that could take up to two years to clear.

More than 227,000 of them are more than 125 days old and considered by the VA to be in "backlog" status.

The increase in filings was triggered in part by the passage of the 2022 "Honoring Our Pact Act" that expanded toxic exposure benefits, and the nearly 600,000 new PACT Act claims that were filed.

VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes says resolving the claims and getting the number down to zero is a top priority and more than 8,000 cases per day are being processed.

"You know, we want to serve these men and women as well as they have served us and that's our goal each and every day," he said. "The team here at VA understands this challenge and we're taking it head-on because it is our goal and our promise to get you those benefits as swiftly as possible."

Hayes continued: "The President and Secretary McDonough have charged us with ensuring that we swiftly deliver benefits to veterans and survivors who deserve it, who earned this. And we're doing everything we can from hiring an additional 3,100-plus claims adjusters to additional folks within our health care system."

Locally, the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center is planning a "PACT Act Fair."