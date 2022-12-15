Defense bill passed by Senate signals new work for BIW

The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act also includes a repeal of the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which President Joe Biden has objected to.

BATH, Maine — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to pass an $858 billion defense budget that authorizes funding for three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers that Bath Iron Works will compete with one other shipyard to build.

The ships are part of the National Defense Authorization Bill, which passed in the House last week (350-80) and now the Senate (83-11). It now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The bill also includes a repeal of the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, although the White House and Pentagon have objected to the repeal.

The defense bill also would also authorize a multiyear procurement of up to 15 DDG-51s over the next five years, which BIW will compete with Huntington Ingalls Industries to build.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, a member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, said the bill would bring stability to BIW's planning and allow them to scale-up production.

"These ships – known as the workhorse of the Navy – are absolutely critical to our national security, and are an important economic driver for Maine communities," King said.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said, in part, "I am proud to have supported a bill that fortifies our nation’s security, ensures our men and women in uniform have the pay they deserve, and provides consistent work for our Navy’s skilled shipbuilding workforce."

Among components of the bill notable to Maine include a 4.6 percent increase in pay for military servicemembers and the Department of Defense civilian workforce; full funding for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard upgrades; funding to support the DDG(X) development program for the planned successor to the DDG-51 destroyer, which BIW is helping to design.

At Bath Iron Works, the future USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) returned from successful acceptance trials earlier this month. Six additional DDG 51 destroyers are already under construction at the Bath shipyard: the future USS John Basilone (DDG 122), the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), the future USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), the future USS William Charette (DDG 130), and the future USS Quentin Walsh (DDG 132).

Also under contract are the future USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134), the future USS Richard G. Lugar (DDG 136), and the future USS J. William Middendorf.