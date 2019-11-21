ENID, Okla. — Two members of the military were killed Thursday at Vance Air Force Base during fighter pilot training exercise.

According to the Vance Air Force Base, two T-38 Talons each with two people on board were involved in the "mishap" that happened around 9:10 a.m.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft were performing a training mission.

Vance emergency response personnel were responding to the scene as of 12:30 p.m. to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts.

Names of the deceased will be withheld pending next of kin notification.

A safety investigation team will investigate the incident.

The base is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, the T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet used in a variety of jet pilot training roles.

RELATED: Pease moms push for CDC health monitoring

RELATED: NH Air National Guard retirees speak out about health problems