Squadron created to oversee submarines during overhauls in Portsmouth

Squadron 2 will provide administrative, staff, logistical, operational planning, and readiness support for attack submarines during their time in Portsmouth.

KITTERY, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired Nov. 8.

The Navy is reconstituting a squadron to oversee submarines while they’re being repaired and overhauled at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Capt. Daniel J. Reiss will move from Norfolk, Virginia, to oversee Squadron 2 at the shipyard in Kittery, Maine.

Squadron 2 will provide administrative, staff, logistical, operational planning, and readiness support for attack submarines during their time in Portsmouth.

Those oversight duties were previously performed by squadrons based 150 miles away in Connecticut.

The change became formal with a ceremony on Friday. Squadron 2 will eventually be comprised of 25 personnel.