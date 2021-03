The routine security training is not in response to any specific threat, according to the U.S. Navy

KITTERY, Maine — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will hold routine security training in the Piscataqua River near the shipyard beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The training exercise will take place in several locations including near the shipyard's Gate 2, according to a release from the U.S. Navy.

The training is not in response to any specific threat, the release states.