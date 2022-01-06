Wreaths Across America opens history and hospitality house for fallen soldiers' family members

The historic home has been under renovations for the last five years and will support fallen soldiers' family members.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Headquartered in Columbia Falls, Maine, Wreaths Across America is known across the country for the thousands of wreath-laying ceremonies it holds every year at veterans' grave sites.

As of this month, the nonprofit added a new way of supporting fallen soldiers' family members.

The Gold Star Family History and Hospitality House is a free bed and breakfast visiting Gold Star families. It's also a history and education museum.

The historic home had been under renovations over the last five years and opened last week.

“Several years ago, a land purchase was made to secure a right-of-way and access to the Wreaths Across America headquarters – a building was donated to the organization by the community. This historic home built in 1820 was part of that purchase," Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester said in a press release. “We decided that it would make a great house for the many Gold Star families that visit throughout the year. In keeping with our mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach, each room has been renovated and decorated with care to represent a period in United States history associated with a military conflict.”

According to Wreaths Across America, the house has five bedrooms, a parlor, a dining room, a large living room, an eat-in kitchen, a sunroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and a handicap-accessible bedroom with a full bath.

Several of the home's rooms and hallways are dedicated to soldiers who have died in the line of duty, including Army Spc. Dustin Harris of Patten, who was killed in Iraq in 2006.

Harris's mother, Lorna Harris, is the first Gold Star family member to stay at the house.

"It was kind of spiritual," Harris told NEWS CENTER Maine. "I think there is going to be a lot of sons and daughters there, you know, with us when we stay there. Dustin would love it. He was a kid that wanted to be larger than life, and he certainly is now."

The house is open for Gold Star families to stay. Reservations can be made by calling Wreaths Across America's headquarters at 207-618-5320.