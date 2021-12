SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies in training accident

Naval Special Warfare Command said Wednesday that Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois was injured when he fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter. He died days later.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy says that a SEAL commander has died from injuries he got during a training accident in Virginia.

Naval Special Warfare Command said Wednesday that Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois was injured Saturday. The 43-year-old fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter.

The cause of his fall is under investigation. A Navy official says it wasn’t clear if the rope separated from the aircraft. Bourgeois was the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, based out of JEB Little Creek.

He died Monday at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.