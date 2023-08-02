Navy awards Bath Iron Works with contract to build three destroyers

Bath Iron Works said it plans to build one of the three DDG 51 destroyers each in the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2026.

BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works with a fixed-price incentive, multiyear contract to build three Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Bath Iron Works announced the contract Tuesday, noting it plans to build one of the three DDG 51 destroyers each in the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2026.

"This contract includes options for engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements, and post-delivery availabilities on the awarded firm multiyear ships," the U.S. Department of Defense said in a news release. "This contract also includes options for construction of additional DDG 51 class ships, which may be subject to future competition in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract."

As of Tuesday, BIW said it currently has six DDG 51 destroyers in production at its facility.

"We appreciate the opportunity to build on our history of providing these highly advanced ships for the U.S. Navy fleet and are honored to do our part to contribute to protecting the nation and our families," BIW President Chuck Krugh said Tuesday in a release. "Flight III destroyers have significantly increased capability and our skilled shipbuilders are committed to producing ships that meet the quality standards that our Navy Sailors deserve."

