Navy awards Cianbro Corp $18M for work on dry dock at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

KITTERY, Maine — The U.S. Navy has awarded Cianbro Corp. another $18 million for work on a dry dock extension at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
The contract modification brings the value of the original contract to $227 million, according to a release from the Navy.
The work on P381 Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Extension will include the purchase and installation of three 12,000-gallon-per-minute temporary dry dock dewatering pumps with complete piping and control system.
The project is expected to be completed by February 2022.