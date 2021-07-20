Mainers who served in Afghanistan urge safe refuge for Afghan translators

NEWS CENTER Maine sits down with a retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant and active Air Force Senior Analyst to discuss the U.S. departure from Afghanistan.

PORTLAND, Maine — About 2,500 locals who worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan, along with their families, will be evacuated to a military base in Virginia, pending approval of their "special immigrant visas." The Biden administration announced the move on Monday.

This comes as the pentagon rapidly moves to complete the withdrawal of U.S. forces from that Afghanistan, ending a war that's lasted nearly two decades.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with two Mainers who served in Afghanistan who say it's crucial to get these allies out, and quickly.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Joe Wright said, first and foremost, it's because they performed a great service to U.S. troops overseas for nearly 20 years.

"As we would respond and rush the machine guns," Wright said, "or whatever it was you were doing, our interpreters are right there with us. They were integrated into our squads. They were integrated in our platoons."

"They were facing these guys down and when we would capture one they were right there to assist us in interrogation or questioning," Wright continued.

Those Afghan locals put their lives on the line in hopes that it would lead to a better future for them and their families.

"Most of them were doing it to get a chance at getting a green card in the United States," Wright said.

U.S. Air Force Senior Analyst Jared Sawyer shared the same message, saying, "We promised many of them that we would protect them, either through establishing a peaceful country for them; or if not, by bring them back here or to countries that are safe."

If those Afghans are not brought to safety, and soon, Sawyer and Wright fear the worst for those allies who fought alongside them.

"If the Taliban takes over an area and they're identified… everyone knows everything over there… word of mouth travels incredibly fast… but if they're identified as assisting the Americans, or any NATO allies, you know, they're as good as dead," Wright said.

Another consequence, if those who helped our military in Afghanistan are not taken out of danger, is what it could do to America's reputation the next time it sends troops into a war zone.

"That promise [for refuge], I don't know if it's going to be met entirely, and at that point, it becomes a more strategic problem with our country for future conflicts where we make the same promise to people," Sawyer said. "I mean, God forbid we have to go to another country like that, and if people see that we're not keeping our promises as a country and these people are putting their lives on the line, we're just going to leave them hanging out to dry, that's not good."

The State Department estimates more than 18,000 special immigrant visa applications are pending approval.

