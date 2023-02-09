Maine Air National Guard welcomes squadron home after six months overseas

During the deployment, the South Portland-based 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron (EIS) supported overseas operations in Africa and Southwest Asia.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine National Guard welcomes home squadron after six-month deployment overseas

The Maine Air National Guard welcomed home 30 members of a squadron this past week who were overseas for more than six months on deployment.

During the deployment, the South Portland-based 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron (EIS) supported overseas operations in Africa and Southwest Asia, a news release from the Maine National Guard said Thursday.

"Members of the 243rd EIS are trained in providing information technology and communications setup, support, and removal at military installations across the globe," the release said.

The 30 members were spread in various areas of the U.S. Central Command's and the U.S. Africa Command's area of responsibility, according to the release. The areas included locations such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Niger, Jordan, Djibouti, and Kenya.

The Maine National Guard said the 30 personnel "provided specialized cyber engineering resources and support assets for command and control systems for CENTCOM and AFRICOM."

"The 243rd plays an important role in providing communication support and these deployments will continue to allow our members to get incredible real-world experience," Lt. Col. Clint Reed, commander of the 243rd EIS, said Thursday. "It's an incredible opportunity to see a different part of the world. But it also gives us a great sense of accomplishment after completing a mission like this to return home to our support network in Maine who've been there for us throughout our deployment."

The fields the 243rd EIS served in overseas were similar to that of the fields they trained in to prepare at the South Portland Air National Guard Station, the release said.

The 30 squadron members returned home in four groups over the past week, and family and friends gathered at the Portland International Jetport to greet them.

"It's great to be home," Capt. Alec Johnston, the 243rd EIS's officer in charge of engineering from West Gardiner, said in the release. "While we had an incredible experience and we take pride in the work we were doing, I think I can speak for the rest of the 243rd to say that we are all happy to be back in Maine."

