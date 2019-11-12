MAINE, USA — On November 21st, NEWS CENTER Maine held its fourth Honor Flight Maine Telethon to help send Maine veterans to Washington, D.C., where they will tour and reflect on the war memorials built in their honor.

We are now happy to announce that the accepted donations from individual donors and sponsors totaled $188,491. This includes pledged checks.

The cost to send one veteran to Washington, D.C. is $700, which means the money raised from the telethon would allow for 270 veterans to take part in an Honor Flight Maine trip.

In the telethon's four years, NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to have helped raise more than $628,491 for Honor Flight Maine, helping send 898 veterans to Washington, D.C.

“It was a thing (the war memorials) for people to see. It was heartwarming,” said Army National Guard veteran Paul Jalbert, reminiscing about his Honor Flight Maine trip in October, 2019. “It was a trip of a lifetime.”

This year, volunteers from several organizations joined forces with NEWS CENTER Maine to answer calls at the in-studio Portland and Bangor phone banks.

The opportunity to donate to Maine’s Veterans is still open. Visit Honor Flight Maine to donate to the Maine cause or visit Honor Flight Network to find and donate to an Honor Flight in another state.

