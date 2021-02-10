'He truly was a Senator's Senator': Carl M. Levin destroyer christened at Bath Iron Works

The newest U.S. Navy missile destroyer is named after Michigan's longest-serving U.S. Senator. Maine's Senators King, Collins, and Governor Mills honored his legacy.

BATH, Maine — The future U.S.S. Carl M. Levin guided-missile destroyer was christened in front of an intimate crowd at Bath Iron Works Saturday. The newest ship in the U.S. Navy's fleet was named after Michigan's longest-serving U.S. Senator.

Levin was the longtime Chair of the Armed Services Committee and served in Congress with Maine's Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. Maine Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro also shared remarks.

"[Levin] left such an aspiring legacy that will include this magnificent ship," Collins said at the podium. “He truly was a Senator’s Senator.”

King said Levin "took him under his wing" when he arrived in the Senate in 2013. The two took a trip to the Middle East early in his tenure and King added he got a first-hand look at Levin's work ethic and passion for service.

Mills said Levin worked across party lines in Washington and said what he thought. That's something "we know a little bit about here in Maine," said Mills.

“I’m proud that Senator Levin was able to visit the shipyard last year before his death to check on the progress of his namesake ship," Mills added. “I wish the U.S.S. Carl M. Levin fair winds and following seas.”

This was the first ship christened at BIW since 2019. Normally, the crowd is filled with roughly two thousand people including shipbuilders, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited crowd was in attendance Saturday.

BIW will host another ceremony with those who worked on the Carl M. Levin in the near future.

Levin's daughters Kate, Laura, and Erica thanked the workers at BIW and christened the ship in honor of their father.