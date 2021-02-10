Future USS Daniel Inouye sails from BIW

The DDG 118 will be commissioned in December at its homeport in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

BATH, Maine — The future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), the U.S. Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, sailed from Bath Iron Works Monday morning, headed eventually to its homeport in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The ship, named for the first Japanese American elected to both the House and the Senate, will be commissioned in December in Pearl Harbor.

The ship was christened at Bath Iron Works in June 2019 and delivered to the Navy in the spring.

BIW continues construction on the final Zumwalt-class destroyer the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers the future USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), John Basilone (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), and William Charette (DDG 130).