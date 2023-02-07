Deployment send-off ceremony held for Maine Army National Guard

"I'd say the thing that gives me the greatest amount of pride is the people with whom I get to serve," Abel Gleason, an aviation safety officer, said.

BANGOR, Maine — A send-off ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in Bangor for 36 Maine Army National Guard members. The soldiers are from the 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation (Air Assault).

The unit deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. It operates the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. The men and women are trained to conduct air assault and air movement missions in support of combat and sustainment forces.

The unit will be deployed for about a year providing air support to Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

Abel Gleason, an aviation safety officer, talked about how his unit prepared for this mission.

"The job that we do in every aspect simply for the involvement of the aircraft, let alone any of the tasks that are involved in using the aircraft to the greatest advantage possible, is incredibly technical. So, we're training on a regular basis, generally at least weekly, to come in here and do that to the highest level of perfect possible," Gleason said.

Sgt. Thomas Hayden shared what makes him most proud to be part of the Maine Army National Guard.

"Really, it's knowing I'm providing for my family back home and helping out my brothers and sisters in arms," Hayden said.

"I'd say the thing that gives me the greatest amount of pride is the people with whom I get to serve. Just an outstanding, literally, band of brothers and sisters and some of the greatest people in the world who just want to take care of each other," Gleason said.

The last deployment from Maine for an Army aviation unit was in 2018. In the past, Maine aircrews have supported overseas operations in Iraq, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Bosnia.