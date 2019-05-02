FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — A Portsmouth-based Coast Guard ship is returning to port Tuesday morning, with an impressive haul of seized narcotics.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC-911) will offload nearly 35,000 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades in Florida. The drugs were confiscated off the coasts of Mexico, and Central and South America.

Several cutters helped with the seizures, including the Cutter Forward, which is homeported in Portsmouth.

The Forward alone helped seize more than 14,000 pounds of that cocaine.

The drugs are worth an estimated $466 million.

A Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC-911) boarding team located 90 bales of cocaine aboard a low profile go-fast vessel Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 approximately 273 miles northwest of Manta, Ecuador. The cutter Forward crew interdicted a low profile go-fast vessel, which resulted in a seizure of approximately 3,968 pounds of cocaine and the detainment of three suspected drug smugglers.

