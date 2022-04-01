Bangor's 101st Air Refueling Wing competing for new aircraft

Two units across the country are expected to be chosen for a Boeing KC-46 Pegasus this fall.

BANGOR, Maine — Maine’s Air National Guard is in the running to receive a new refueling aircraft called the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus.

The aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft is what the U.S. Air Force is using to replace older models, according to 101st Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Ian Gillis.

"We're recapitalizing on the KC-135," Gillis said. "They're an Eisenhower tanker built in the 1950s and 60s. They've been modified multiple times. The new KC-46 brings a whole new realm of capabilities for air refueling and supporting national defense."

Gillis said the KC-46 can be refueled in-flight, refuel U.S. and allied military aircraft, and haul lots of cargo, all of which the current KC-135s in Bangor can’t do. Gillis said this would make it easier for the Maine National Guard to self-deploy in other parts of the world.

“The next two lots of KC-46 to be allocated will go to the Air National Guard," Gillis said. "Those aircraft won’t arrive until 2027 or 2028, but that decision is being made this calendar year. We will compete with another 15 KC-135 units here in the guard for selection.”