NORFOLK, Va. — USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is leaving Naval Station Norfolk for a new homeport on the West Coast.

But first, the aircraft carrier will take part in a regularly scheduled deployment with other ships and aircraft in the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

The strike group set sail on its deployment Monday, where it will support maritime security operations along with other coalition forces. The Alvaro de Bazan-class Spanish frigate ESPS Mendez Nunez (F 104) will also operate as part of the strike group during the deployment.

Also taking part in the deployment are the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW 7), staffs of Carrier Strike Group Twelve (CSG 12) and Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON 2), the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), the guided-missile destroyers of DESRON 2 USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Mason (DDG 87), and USS Nitze (DDG 94).

Earlier this year, it was announced the Lincoln would relocate its homeport from Norfolk to Naval Base San Diego at the end of this latest deployment.

All told, nearly 6,000 sailors will take part in the Lincoln Strike Group's deployment.