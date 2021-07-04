Woman who was trampled during Capitol riot died of amphetamine intoxication, medical examiner says

It's now been 90 days since Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries sustained during the Capitol riot, and we still don't know how.

A woman captured on video being trampled during the Capitol riot died of acute amphetamine intoxication, according to a release Wednesday from the D.C. Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner’s office released the official causes and manners of death Wednesday for four people who died at the Capitol January 6, including Ashli Babbit, the woman who was shot by a federal officer while attempting to climb through a barricaded door.

Two other men, 55-year-old Kevin Greeson and 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips, died of complications from hypertensive heart disease, the medical examiner’s office said.

The fourth individual, 34-year-old Roseanne Boyland, died of acute amphetamine intoxication according to medical examiners.

Boyland, a Kennesaw, Georgia, woman was a “fervent” supporter of former President Donald Trump, according to her family, and was determined the attend the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Capitol on January 6. Video from the chaos at the Capitol appeared to show Boyland being trampled by other members of the mob that stormed the building. Capitol Police eventually found Boyland unresponsive on the ground and performed CPR, however she was declared dead a short time later at a nearby hospital.

The name notably absent from the medical examiner’s latest release: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Three months after Sicknick died at a D.C. hospital from injuries sustained during the Capitol riot, the medical examiner’s office has still not released a cause of death for the 12-year veteran of the force.

The National Association of Medical Examiners set standard of 90 days to complete autopsies. DC Medical Examiner has now surpassed that with Ofc. Sicknick and no explanation as to why. Prosecutors say Sicknick was sprayed with bear spray, although that is rarely if ever lethal. pic.twitter.com/ACFjqDcP12 — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) April 7, 2021

Ninety days is the standard set by the National Association of Medical Examiners to complete autopsies. Wednesday marks exactly 90 days since Sicknick’s death, but the D.C. medical examiner’s office has yet to answer questions about what, if anything, is delaying a determination in Sicknick’s death.

Sicknick’s body was cremated following his death, and his ashes were displayed in honor at the Capitol Rotunda before being interred at Arlington National Cemetery.