BOSTON – The Blues No. 1 fan is on her way to Boston for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

And the Blues are excited for Laila Anderson to be there for their final game of the season. She’s been an inspiration to the team throughout the whole season.

On Tuesday, Anderson found out she would be going to Boston for the game.

WATCH: Blues superfan Laila Anderson is going to Game 7!

Pat Maroon talked to the press in a Wednesday afternoon press conference,

“She’s been an inspiration to all of us throughout the year and Alex Steen has done a good job at bringing her and making her feel comfortable – same with Colton Parayko – making her feel welcome to the team. The Blues have been welcoming of her and her family. It’s been truly amazing, she’s a fighter,” Maroon said. “We look up to her.”

"What she has to go through every single day – it’s a lot tougher than what we have to go through," Maroon said.

