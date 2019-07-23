LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. – A man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Ole Miss student from St. Louis.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, is in custody at the Lafayette County jail in connection to Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial’s murder, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department said. He was booked Monday afternoon and made an initial court appearance Tuesday morning.

Police said a booking photo of Theesfeld will be available Tuesday afternoon.

Kostial was found dead in Mississippi Saturday morning. Police said they were on routine patrol when they found 21-year-old Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial dead. Her body was found near a lake – about 30 miles from campus.

She graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016. Ally’s father Keith said she had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the University of Mississippi.

A spokesperson from Lindbergh High School shared a statement with 5 On Your Side Monday morning,

'Our hearts are broken for the Kostials and we extend our deepest sympathies to them at this time.'

Friends described Kostial as sweet and genuine and said she always had a smile on her face.

"She was quite possibly the nicest human being I have ever met," said Anna Pasco, who met Kostial in their freshman year at Ole Miss. " Ally was just one of those people that constantly lift you up, so that’s why it’s so hard for me and her other friends because no one deserves this."

The University of Mississippi released the following statement to NBC-Affiliate WMC,

‘We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.’