Maine senators take different paths on expanded COVID-19 stimulus

U.S. Sen. Angus King supports increasing the payment from $600 to $2,000, but U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says payments would go to families that earn up to $300,000.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins took charge of the gavel for a time on Tuesday, presiding over the Senate as members returned from an interrupted Christmas vacation. And while they were called to vote on President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, much of the focus instead is on the push by Democrats and Trump to increase the amount of economic stimulus money being sent out to America.

The COVID relief bill passed a week ago is now law, including the $600 checks that will be sent to Americans.

On Monday, the House passed a bill to provide individuals with $2,000 checks instead -- a move started by President Trump, who had threatened to veto the relief package because he said the stimulus payments were too small.

Democrats have been pressuring the Senate to follow their lead and pass the bill right away.

But that apparently will not happen.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked immediate action on the Democratic bill, suggesting the GOP-controlled Senate would begin a "process' to decide the issue, but no timetable has been given.

Collins says she thinks the House plan gives checks to too many higher-income households. She said her staff study of the plan indicates families with up to $300,000 in income would still get some level of stimulus, though not the full $2,000. But Collins also said families who earn less should be getting more.

“For the hardworking people at middle income levels and lower income levels, I think they would greatly benefit from this assistance,” Collins said.

King, who, like Collins, was part of the bipartisan group that created the framework of the COVID relief law, supports the increased stimulus checks.

In a written statement Tuesday, King said, “This is a critical moment in the COVID pandemic from a health perspective, but also an economic one.”

Addressing the same issue as Collins, he took a different view.

“And though I wish this legislation before us was more carefully targeted towards those most in need, this is the bill before us — and an opportunity to do a lot of good for millions of Americans is not an opportunity I’ll pass up.”