DUNWOODY, Ga. — Money doesn't grow on trees, but if you were driving along Interstate 285 in Dunwoody Tuesday night, it was falling from them.

An armored vehicle spilled between $100,000 and $175,000 in cash out onto the highway, Dunwoody Police confirmed Wednesday morning.

Videos went viral on social media showing vehicles stopped and people on the side of the road under trees grabbing up cash off the ground.

But beware: "Finders, keepers," isn't actually law.

"While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned," Dunwoody Police wrote on Facebook.

"We are hoping many will return the money, and I know of at least one who is," Sgt. Robert Parsons told 11Alive's Joe Henke in an email.

If not?

"We also may have plenty of video on social media and tag numbers / people to investigate if people chose not to return it," Parsons added.

So far two people have come to police to return money. Police estimate that value to be around $2,700. They said the people saw the department's Facebook post and decided to return it.

The department said a 911 call came in Tuesday night around 8 p.m. "regarding money flying all over the road." They said at least 15-plus vehicles stopped as "people were frantically taking the money" on the roadway.

"Officers and the truck crew gathered a few hundred dollars that was still there when officers arrived, but plenty was taken by passerby’s sticky fingers," the department wrote. "The exact amount is currently unknown."

"We are thankful there were no crashes or pedestrians struck as a result of this isolated cash storm," police added.

In a comment, Dunwoody Police clearly laid out the law: "Yes, it is considered theft. Georgia Code Section: 16-8-6. Theft of lost or mislaid property. A person commits the offense of theft of lost or mislaid property when he comes into control of property that he knows or learns to have been lost or mislaid and appropriates the property to his own use without first taking reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner."

The owner of the armored trucking company issued the following statement:

"We can confirm this incident and are working with local authorities as well as investigating internally. As there is an ongoing investigation, we will not be providing additional information beyond what was been released by local authorities. We invite you to contact the local authorities for any additional available information."

MORE HEADLINES

12-year-old Broadway hopeful shines on 'AGT,' earns golden buzzer

Fiancée of fallen Coweta County deputy gets special maternity photo session

Poorly-timed (and really loud) fart helps officers sniff out suspect wanted on drug charge

New trial requested in stepmom death penalty murder case

These are the two women Georgia has executed so far