WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The home of the man accused of shooting a 12-year-old, 16-year-old and a neighbor burned to the ground on July 3.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 1500 block of N. 47th Street around 11:32 p.m. The suspected shooter, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized. He was shot by a bystander after he shot three people.

According to Washington Park police, two of the boys who were threatened by the suspect are brothers and were living alone in a park. Their mother of two of the boys arrived at the scene of the fire and police said she was “out of control.” Police arrested her and charged her with neglect. The two boys taken into custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Washington Park police said they knew the boys had been wandering around in the park and on the streets for a couple of days.

Police have not said if the boys were involved in the fire.

The fire is being investigated as suspicious.

The original incident occurred on July 2. The man in his 40s approached the kids with a gun.

The children – a 6-year-old, 7-year-old and 12-year-old – flagged down a car with a 16-year-old and 24-year-old in it for help. The 16-year-old rolled down the window and asked the suspect why he pointed a gun at the children – that’s when the suspect started shooting at the car.

The 16-year-old was shot in the stomach and leg, the 24-year-old was not injured and during the shooting a 12-year-old was shot in the leg multiple times.

The suspect dragged the 12-year-old into his home and then went back outside and started to shoot at the 6-year-old and 7-year-old as they ran to a neighbor’s home. The neighbor was shot in the leg by the suspect. A bystander pulled out his gun and started firing at the suspect and shot him several times.

All four people who were shot were transported to a hospital. The neighbor who was shot in the leg has been released from the hospital. The 16-year-old remains in the hospital and the 12-year-old has been released from the hospital.

Police said charges are pending.