WASHINGTON — Torrential downpours swept across the D.C. region during Monday morning's commute, causing chaos, road closures and water rescues.

Flash flood warnings were in effect for D.C. and surrounding areas until 2 p.m. on Monday.

The intense rainfall washed out roads, stranded people in their cars and caused flooding in unlikely areas.

The Virginia Square Metro Station became the sight of a waterfall after floodwaters stormed the ceiling, gushing water onto the tracks and platform.

With it being the morning rush hour, many people across the region chanced the flooded roadways and attempted to drive through the high waters. Fairfax County, Va. had at least 55 water rescues, which included home evacuations due to flooding.

Montgomery County, Md. had 25-30 water rescues while D.C. had 15.

The heavy rain also caused dozens of road closures in different communities across the DMV.

There were at least 30 road closures reported in Fairfax County, Va., 16 in Montgomery County, Md. and 11 in the District.

The rainfall was so powerful that at least two sink holes appeared in Maryland after the storms. One sink was reported at Fenway Road and Carderock Springs Road in Bethesda, Md. The other was reported on Belfast Road in Potomac, Md. No injuries were reported.

The sink hole on Belfast Road eventually gave way and washed out the road. Being the only access road for the community, residents have no way of getting in and out.

In addition to flooding and road closures, the downpours also caused a mudslide that caused the wall of a house in Potomac, Md. to collapse.

The chaos continued on the Beltway causing traffic jams and back ups.

In Virginia, the Capital Beltway (I-495) was closed for a few hours after a tree fell onto a vehicle.

On the Inner Loop of I-495, a tractor trailer jackknifed near Old Georgetown Rd and Route 355. Official said it was not carrying any hazardous material.

