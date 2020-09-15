Former Maine reporter arrested while covering protests in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — There is outcry after a reporter, with ties to Maine, was arrested while she was covering protests in Los Angeles.
Josie Huang works for an independent radio station in LA called KPCC.
She was once a reporter with Maine Public Radio.
Huang was tackled and arrested by sheriff's deputies while following a group of deputies who were arresting another person.
Police claim that she didn't identify herself as a journalist and that she admitted to not having proper press credentials.
However, Huang has posted several videos, both from her personal phone and from other people who were at the protest showing her clearly yelling "I'm a reporter!" Other clips show her wearing identification around her neck.
Huang also posted a clip that she says shows officers stepping on and kicking her phone, which another reporter grabbed from the scene and returned to her.
Josie Huang is facing charges of obstructing a peace officer.