Former Maine reporter arrested while covering protests in Los Angeles

Josie Huang was arrested as police say she did not say she was a reporter nor did she have proper credentials. Videos taken show a different story.

LOS ANGELES — There is outcry after a reporter, with ties to Maine, was arrested while she was covering protests in Los Angeles.

Josie Huang works for an independent radio station in LA called KPCC.

She was once a reporter with Maine Public Radio.

Huang was tackled and arrested by sheriff's deputies while following a group of deputies who were arresting another person.

Police claim that she didn't identify herself as a journalist and that she admitted to not having proper press credentials.

However, Huang has posted several videos, both from her personal phone and from other people who were at the protest showing her clearly yelling "I'm a reporter!" Other clips show her wearing identification around her neck.

Huang also posted a clip that she says shows officers stepping on and kicking her phone, which another reporter grabbed from the scene and returned to her.

Josie Huang is facing charges of obstructing a peace officer.

Thank you https://t.co/5ajOiRV1m6 for what is the clearest footage of my arrest by @LASDHQ.



It’s how I remember it — like being tossed around in the ocean and then slammed into rock pic.twitter.com/G3rfCR1NiI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 14, 2020

Here’s more of the video, the zoom is still on.



I saw a commotion ahead of me. Deputies rushed one man and chased another.



I was filming an arrest when suddenly deputies shout “back up.” Within seconds, I was getting shoved around. There was nowhere to back up. pic.twitter.com/Y0amc46NZr — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020