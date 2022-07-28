x
Five people rescued from sinking boat in Mass.

Three adults and two teenagers, most of whom were visiting from out of town, were on the boat on their way back from dinner Wednesday night.
Credit: wanfahmy - stock.adobe.com
Marine crews of a pipelay barge performing man overboard emergency rescue drill at Kemaman Port Anchorage

WINTHROP, Mass. — Five people onboard a boat in the Boston Harbor area had a close call when it began taking on water and then smoking, NBC 10 Boston reports

Three adults and two teenagers, most of whom were visiting from out of town, were on the boat on their way back from dinner Wednesday night. The teenagers, who were sleeping in the bottom of the boat, noticed water beginning to come onboard.

All five onboard starting bailing out water, but after a couple hours, they began smelling smoke and had to cut the engine. That's when they called the U.S. Coast Guard and the Winthrop Harbormaster for help.

