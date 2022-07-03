First apparent photo of Brittney Griner since Russian detainment released

It's still unclear when the photo of Brittney Griner was taken and what her current conditions are now.

PHOENIX — The first apparent photo of Phoenix Mercury star player Brittney Griner since her detainment in Russia has been released by Russian State TV, CNN reported Tuesday.

Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage allegedly revealed vape cartridges reportedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Reports of Griner's detainment came out over the weekend though the timeline of the situation, including when the photo of Griner was taken, is still unclear.

Russian state TV has released a photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested on drug charges in the country after Russian officials say cannabis oil was found in her luggage. CNN's @RosaFlores has the story. pic.twitter.com/SzB9MSSQfY — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2022

Many questions are still swirling around Griner’s overseas arrest on drug charges.

Phoenix Cannabis attorney Tom Dean said her punishment will depend on the amount.

"Her problem is that she’s in a country that has a reputation for exaggerating charges or amounts of substances and has very severe penalties in place," Dean said. "Russia is very unfriendly towards marijuana."

Both medical and recreational cannabis is illegal in the country.

"Under six grams is an administrative offense, more than six grams is criminal," Dean added.

Griner has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Publican primera foto de Brittney Griner desde que fue detenida en Rusia

