ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy.

On Tuesday, District Judge Howard F. Sachs ruled that the law banning abortion at or after eight weeks or pregnancy cannot be enforced, "pending litigation or further order of the court."

