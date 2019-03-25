The father of a Sandy Hook shooting victim has died of an apparent suicide.

The Newtown Police Department says 49-year-old Jeremy Richman was found dead at Edmond Town Hall, where he had an office.

Richman was the founder of the nonprofit Avielle Foundation, which worked to prevent violence through research, community engagement and education. It was named after Richman's 6-year-old daughter, who was killed in the Dec. 14, 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

RESOURCES: Considering suicide or know someone who is? There is help

“This is a heartbreaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole, the police department’s prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time," Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde wrote in a Facebook post.

Richman's death comes after two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors died by suicide in recent days. One of the students, a male sophomore, has not been named. The other, a 19-year-old former student, has been identified by her family as Sydney Aiello.

RELATED: 2nd Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor dies by suicide

If you have thoughts of self-harm, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.