One of the key initiatives aimed at battling climate change is on the verge of being gutted by the Trump administration.

The Environmental Protection Agency says rolling back a plan for raising vehicle mileage standards will benefit the overall economy as well as make vehicles more affordable and safer. The Obama administration had set the higher mileage standards to cut back on fossil fuel emissions, which contribute to climate change.

President Donald Trump has championed the rollback despite opposition from some states and automakers.

The final rule for the rollback is expected to be released Tuesday. Legal challenges are likely.

