AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine may not have the flashiest police cruisers, but we do have the best police department.

Of 42 participating states, Maine came in last-place for the fifth annual 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest put on by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).

From July 15-July 30, the public voted for their favorite photo of state police cruisers through a survey on the AAST Facebook page. With 394,572 overall votes, the results revealed a clear winner--and unfortunately for Maine, a clear loser too.

Nebraska's cruisers took home first with almost 70,000 votes, Michigan in second, and New Hampshire managed to beat out Kentucky by 1,000 votes for third place.

Nebraska's patrol cars came in first for the 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest with over 67,000 votes.

Nebraska State Patrol

Maine State Police cruisers pulled into a last-place finish with only 181 votes.

The top 13 state police cruiser photos from the competition will be featured in the 2020 'Best Looking Cruiser Calendar,' to raise money for an AAST educational scholarship foundation. Calendars will be available for purchase through the AAST website in late September.

New Hampshire came in third place for the 2019 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest with 37,000 votes.

New Hampshire State Police

Maine may not have taken home gold for the most appealing wheels this year, but they certainly come out on top for their hard work and dedication to keeping Mainers safe everyday.