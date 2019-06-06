PHOENIX — Three teenagers in southwestern Arizona were arrested early Wednesday for alleged drug possession, with one of them accused of having more than 3,200 fentanyl pills.

Noemi Hernandez-Madrigal and Alessandra Cardenas-Hernandez, both 18, were arrested by school resource officers at San Luis High School around 9:30 a.m., the San Luis Police Department said in a press release.

Police said Hernandez-Madrigal was possessing three baggies containing the thousands of "M30" pills.

A random sampling of the pills tested positive for fentanyl, a highly addictive painkiller that can be deadly.

Cardenas-Hernandez was arrested on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a narcotic drug and possessing illegal drugs on a school campus.

She and Hernandez-Madrigal were later booked into the Yuma County detention facility on the felony charges.

An unnamed 16-year-old male was also arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center on felony drug charges. It was not immediately clear how the teenage boy was involved.

The investigation is ongoing. The police department said more information will be released at a later time.

12 News has reached out to the Yuma Union High School District for comment.

The arrests came the same day that a sheriff's office in northern Arizona announced that a father and son were among a group of people arrested for allegedly possessing hundreds of fentanyl pills.

Randall Arrington, William Stevens and Stevens' 17-year-old son were accused of transporting 229 pills, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Arrington, 50, was arrested on charges including transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and promoting prison contraband.

Stevens, 43, was charged with transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and intentional child abuse. He is in custody on a $100,000 bond.

The 17-year-old is facing charges for possessing and transporting a narcotic drug.